Liverpool will have the chance to enact revenge on Real Madrid after being drawn against the Spanish champions in the Champions League quarter-final draw.

Among the most tantalising ties pulled out of the hat on Friday is a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final.

Despite winning the trophy a year later, the Reds still have painful memories of that showpiece in Kiev.

Aside from Loris Karius' blunders, the big 'what-if' from that night regards Mo Salah's injury. Sergio Ramos infamously pulled down the Egyptian just 26 minutes into the game, who dislocated his shoulder, forcing Jurgen Klopp to take him off.

Salah left the pitch in tears five minutes later with the score at 0-0.

It epitomised Ramos' willingness to engage in the dark arts to win at all costs, but that reputation didn't dampen his achievements in the eyes of UEFA, who named him Defender of the Year just a few months later.

The Real Madrid captain had insisted his beef with Salah was water under the bridge, but it didn't appear that way at the awards ceremony in August 2018.

Salah was seated on the end of the aisle and after picking up his accolade, Ramos walked past him and tapped his shoulder to acknowledge him.

The Liverpool forward completely blanked him.

Those around him, including Luka Modric, went on to shake hands with Ramos, but the incident went viral at the time.

Their reunion is going to be just one of many fascinating sub-plots when their two sides face each other again in the last eight.

The odds aren't going to be in Liverpool's favour given their recent form - Real legend Roberto Carlos has joked Salah will probably be busy avoiding his nemesis, at any rate.

"Salah isn't even going to get close to Sergio," the Brazilian said, per Marca.

"It will be an action that will be talked about a lot.

"We're going to play against a good team. The first game is at home, Real Madrid's moment is great and they must decide the tie at home.

"The important thing is that [Zinedine] Zidane has all his players ready, that they come back as quickly as possible. It's easy for him to be a coach here because he has the best at his disposal.

"If a game doesn't go well, he has eight players of the highest level waiting to play."

