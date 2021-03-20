Happy 37th birthday, Fernando Torres.

The Spanish striker enjoyed an extraordinary amount of success throughout his wonderful career.

Torres started out with the club of his heart, Atletico Madrid, before moving to Liverpool in 2007.

He became a firm fan favourite at Anfield but made the difficult decision to complete a controversial £50 million move to Chelsea in 2011.

Despite struggling to produce his best form in a blue shirt, Torres still managed to win several major titles with the west London outfit including the FA Cup, the Europa League and, of course, the Champions League.

After a brief stint with AC Milan, Torres ended up back with Atleti in 2016 before finally bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career with Japanese outfit Sagan Tosu in 2019.

As well as enjoying plenty of success at club level - mainly at Chelsea, somewhat ironically - Torres also helped Spain to dominate Europe between 2008-2012.

He was part of the Spain squads that won the 2008 and 2012 European Championship titles, as well as the World Cup in 2010.

But did you know this? For 10 days in 2013, Torres was the proud owner of four of the biggest trophies in world football.

After winning the Europa League with Chelsea on May 15, 2013 - thanks to a 2-1 victory over Benfica in Amsterdam - Torres held four major accolades simultaneously.

The centre-forward was already a reigning Champions League winner following Chelsea’s victory over Bayern Munich one year previously.

In the same year, Torres also won Euro 2012 with Spain, who held the title until they were dethroned by Portugal in 2016.

He was also a reigning World Cup winner following Spain’s triumph in South Africa in 2010. La Roja were world champions until 2014, when Germany defeated Argentina in the final.

Torres held all four titles until May 25, when Bayern Munich sealed the Champions League after recording a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Although we didn’t always see Torres at his world-class best during this particular period of his career, he was still part of hugely successful squads.

The Spaniard produced his most impressive form at Liverpool, where he scored 81 goals in 142 matches.

Now enjoying his retirement, Torres has made headlines recently after completing a surprising body transformation. He looks absolutely ripped these days!

We wouldn't be surprised if he spends his birthday pumping iron inside the gym.

Many happy returns, El Niño!

