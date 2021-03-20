There have been a few standout performers in the Premier League this season.

Harry Kane has been brilliant for Tottenham, scoring goals and recording assists on a regular basis.

Bruno Fernandes is also putting up some incredible numbers for Man United, while Jack Grealish has been superb for Aston Villa.

With the Premier League season coming to an end, we've used data provided by WhoScored.com to look at the 25 Premier League players with the most Man of the Match awards this season.

Where players are tied, they've been separated by their overall rating from the 2020/21 campaign.

25. Eberechi Eze | 3 MotM awards | 6.76 rating

Eze is having a decent first season in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

=23. Callum Wilson | 3 MotM awards | 6.87 rating

Wilson has notched 10 goals and five assists in 21 games this campaign. Those numbers are impressive considering he's playing for a side that is struggling.

=23. Jack Harrison | 3 MotM awards | 6.87 rating

Leeds have impressed in their first campaign back in the Premier League, with Harrison one of their most consistent performers.

22. Illan Meslier | 3 MotM awards | 6.92 rating

Meslier, just 21, has the potential to be one of the world's best goalkeeper's in the future.

21. Paul Pogba | 3 MotM awards | 6.95 rating

Pogba has suffered from injuries this campaign but has still managed three Man of the Match awards.

20. Jorginho | 3 MotM awards | 6.96 rating

Jorginho has scored five times in the Premier League this season - with all of them coming from the penalty spot.

19. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa | 3 MotM awards | 7.02 rating

Fulham's Anguissa has produced a few dominant displays in midfield.

18. Roberto Firmino | 3 MotM awards | 7.03 rating

Firmino has struggled this campaign but he's turned in three performances good enough to be named Man of the Match.

17. Mohamed Salah | 3 MotM awards | 7.05 rating

Salah leads the race for the Golden Boot, having hit the back of the net 17 times.

16. Patrick Bamford | 3 MotM awards | 7.08 rating

Bamford has 14 Premier League goals to his name this season as he has well and truly silenced the critics.

15. Jamie Vardy | 3 MotM awards | 7.14 rating

Leicester's main man continues to thrive, despite now being 34 year old.

14. Dominic Calvert-Lewin | 3 MotM awards | 7.22 rating

Calvert-Lewin has emerged into one of the Premier League's best strikers under Carlo Ancelotti.

13. Harry Maguire | 4 MotM awards | 7.05 rating

Maguire has had his critics since signing for United but he's put in four Man of the Match displays in the league this season.

12. Ollie Watkins | 4 MotM awards | 7.23 rating

Watkins was recently rewarded for his fine form this season with his first England call-up.

11. Raheem Sterling | 4 MotM awards | 7.29 rating

Sterling is having an off season in front of goal - he's 'only' scored nine Premier League goals - but he's still been awarded Man of the Match four times.

10. Mason Mount | 4 MotM awards | 7.34 rating

Chelsea have been inconsistent this season but Mount has been a consistent performer throughout.

9. Riyad Mahrez | 4 MotM awards | 7.36 rating

Mahrez's four Man of the Match awards are impressive given he's only started 19 games this campaign.

8. Jack Grealish | 4 MotM awards | 7.73 rating

Given how good Grealish has been this season, it's perhaps surprising that he's only been given Man of the Match four times.

7. Pedro Neto | 5 MotM awards | 7.13 rating

Wolves have been poor this season but Neto, 21, has been a shining light.

=5. Thomas Soucek | 5 MotM awards | 7.34 rating

Soucek, who is one of the Premier League's best players in the air, has scored eight times from midfield.

=5. Sadio Mane | 5 MotM awards | 7.34 rating

The fact that Mane has been given five Man of the Match awards this season could be considered a surprise. He has only recorded one assist in his last seven games.

4. Bruno Fernandes | 5 MotM awards | 7.50 rating

Fernandes has been in ridiculous form this season, notching 28 goal contributions in the Premier League. However, he is well off top spot when it comes to Man of the Match awards...

3. Nick Pope | 6 MotM awards | 6.83 rating

Pope is now one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers. His performances have kept Burnley clear of the relegation zone.

2. Kevin De Bruyne | 6 MotM awards | 7.53 rating

De Bruyne has still managed six Man of the Match awards this campaign despite struggles with injury.

1. Harry Kane | 10 MotM awards | 7.78 rating

Way out in front in terms of Man of the Match awards is Kane, who has contributed to 29 goals this Premier League campaign. He deserves so much better.

