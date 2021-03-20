Man United transfer news: Jules Kunde update - The Verdict

Manchester United target Jules Kounde could be available for €60m(£51.4m) this summer, according to Spanish outlet Gol Digital.

Having initially set their asking price at €90m, Sevilla appear to have eased their demands, and will now be willing to accept significantly less for the defender.

This is good news for the Red Devils, who have been linked with the 22-year-old.

Kounde has been in eye-catching form this term. In his 23 top-flight appearances, the centre-back has helped Sevilla keep 13 clean sheets.

He has won more aerial duels per game (2.9) than any of his teammates, and his pass success rate is up at 90.1%, above United defender Harry Maguire's current mark of 87.1%.

This begs the question: would Kounde be a good signing for United this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Tom Kelly, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"With Sevilla seemingly willing to budge on their original asking price, this is the time for John Murtough to pounce.

"Solskjaer has not been afraid to invest in youth since taking charge, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka slotting in seamlessly at right-back, and Daniel James starting to grow in confidence on the wing. New signing Amad Diallo also looks to be an exciting prospect.

"Kounde is also a rising star and plays without fear, which is needed at Old Trafford.

"If he features alongside Maguire, the pair will be dominant in the air, and have also shown that they are capable of playing out from the back.

"Murtough, meanwhile, will want to make a strong impression this summer as United's new director of football. Snapping up Kounde should help him to that aim and ensure his reign gets off to a positive start."

Tom Kelly

"Kounde is undoubtedly an exciting up-and-coming prospect, but I do believe that making the switch from Sevilla to Manchester United may be too much, too soon for the defender.

"When you delve into the statistics, Kounde doesn't exactly stand out from the crowd. The 22-year-old has recorded just 0.9 tackles, 0.5 blocks and 1.3 interceptions per game.

"Is the Sevilla man capable of making the large leap to the Red Devils? I'm not entirely convinced and even at a slightly reduced price, it will cost United too much to find out."

Joshua Cole

"If United do indeed secure the services of Kounde this summer, it could turn out to be a shrewd move by Solskjaer as the club need to improve their options in this particular position.

"One of Sevilla's most consistent performers this season, the Frenchman has averaged an impressive WhoScored rating of 7.07 in La Liga which is a club-high figure.

"Having already made a host of appearances in the Champions League and the Europa League, Kounde seems ready to join one of Europe's major sides and thus United cannot dwell on the decision to sign him.

"Whilst it will cost the Red Devils a decent amount of money to prise Kounde away from Sevilla, it could turn out to be a sound investment if he helps them close the gap to Manchester City next season in the Premier League."

Jonathan Gorrie

"With the lack of pace between Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof lamented at times this season, Kounde does look like a good option.

"Indeed, his speed in making recovery challenges has been praised and, should he partner Maguire, perhaps he can afford United the chance to adopt a higher line.

Then, Maguire could roam forward as he did for England at the 2018 World Cup and help build play from the back, knowing he has a partner capable of covering large distances in a short space of time to clean up any messes."

