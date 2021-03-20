There is no doubt that Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has been one of the most successful boxers of recent times, and throughout his illustrious career he has earned a staggering amount of money, overcoming the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Saul Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya.

In addition, as well as retiring from boxing with an unprecedented 50-0 record, the American reportedly has a staggering £510 million fortune.

This is a figure that is only going to increase as he begins his preparations for his exhibition encounter with YouTube star Logan Paul, who has around 22 million followers on his channel.

Indeed, the American has predicted that this pay-per-view exhibition fight will earn him around $100 million, which will only add to his already considerable wealth.

Despite flaunting his possessions on social media, ‘Money’ claims that this does not make him a bad person.

Speaking on the Disruptive Entrepreneur Podcast, Mayweather said: “I like to feed my family, we can’t feed our family by just saying, ‘I love you.’

“Money has put us in a position to have the finer things in life, so we are able to travel and have fun, live life and experience different things. When you’re able to make a lot of money, you’re able to do those things.”

Many, however, including UFC president Dana White have criticised boxing for allowing this exhibition fight to happen.

“Didn’t the kid get beat up by the video game kid from England and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

Mayweather's Questionable Fights

Mayweather has not fought since 2018, when he beat featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and his last professional bout happened a year earlier when he defeated UFC’s Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

When asked why he was taking this bout, Mayweather added: “I can eventually probably make $50million, for just a regular fight.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures $100million or more.

“Just because I still go out, entertain and have fun doesn’t mean that I still wanna fight for 12 rounds.

“I think we’ve got a six-round exhibition. I think it’s gonna be very entertaining for the people, I think people are gonna love it.

“$35million for 12 rounds or $100million for six rounds – big difference.”

