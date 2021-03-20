Should Tottenham Hotspur sell Davinson Sanchez this summer? - The Verdict

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Davinson Sanchez this summer, Football Insider reports.

The Colombian centre-back arrived at Spurs during the summer of 2017 for a club-record fee of £42m. However, his time in North London could potentially be coming to an end.

According to Football Insider, the club are willing to listen to offers for Sanchez, as Spurs have identified that the centre of defence is an area that needs renovation.

Furthermore, a Tottenham source has also informed the publication that Jose Mourinho believes "he can't be trusted" in the big games.

During Spurs' most recent Premier League outing, Sanchez was at the centre of attention. The centre-back gifted Arsenal a penalty in the second half of the North London derby, which Alexandre Lacazette converted to provide the Gunners with the winning goal.

Despite this mistake, the Colombian has played a vital role in the Tottenham defence during recent times, as the 24-year-old has started in Spurs' last six Premier League fixtures.

So, the question is, should Spurs sell Sanchez in the summer?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie have their say.

Tom Kelly

"Sanchez's performances haven't been up to scratch this season but Spurs shouldn't rush to the decision of shipping out the Colombian at the first given opportunity.

"Spurs are very light in the centre-back position and there arguably isn't anybody in the squad who can really push either Toby Alderweireld or Sanchez for a place in the starting XI. I do believe that Spurs should invest in another centre-back but they should definitely keep hold of the 24-year-old.

"By introducing another top defender to the club, this may help reinvigorate his career and bring out a side to the defender that we're yet to see."

Sam Brookes

"Having been at Tottenham since 2017, Sanchez has had plenty of time to prove that he is good enough to play for Tottenham.

"Despite some promising spells, he has never been overly-convincing. Spurs boast a world-class attack, and a solid midfield, but their defence is some way short of being up to scratch.

"If they want to push on next season and start challenging the two Manchester clubs, they need to sort out this area of the team.

"Sanchez has been given opportunities, but not taken them. It is time to move on without him."

Josh Cole

"Whilst it is fair to say that Sanchez has struggled for consistency during his time at Spurs, it may turn to be an error by the club if they let him leave this summer.

"Still only 24-years-old, the Colombian still has plenty of time left to fulfill his potential and may need a new defensive partner alongside him to thrive as Toby Alderweireld is approaching the twilight of his career and will need to be replaced in the not-too-distant future.

"Particularly impressive during his side's 4-0 victory over Burnley last month, the Colombian international provided 10 clearances which was the highest number recorded by a Spurs player and achieved an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.25.

"By replicating this level of performance over the course of the next two months, Sanchez may be able to win over Mourinho's trust and thus extend his stay at Tottenham for another season."

Jonathan Gorrie

"If Tottenham can sign Jannik Vestergaard after recent links with a move for the Southampton ace, Sanchez should be sold.

"The man has been a walking disaster this season even if he does record the third-highest number of tackles per game (via WhoScored). Targeted by Mourinho while Manchester United due to a perceived lack of technical quality, someone like Vestergaard - who averages 0.7 more successful aerial duels than the Colombian and has been commended for his ability to play the ball out from the back with both feet - looks a more reliable option."

