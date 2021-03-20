Liverpool have struggled badly this season.

The Reds were favourites to win the Premier League for a second consecutive year but they have performed well expectations.

In fact, Liverpool have work a lot of work to do if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League.

One of the main reasons for their poor campaign has been the injury suffered to Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender was on the other end of a rough challenge from Jordan Pickford in Liverpool's fifth Premier League game of the season.

Van Dijk suffered a torn ACL and has been out of action ever since.

Liverpool's star man was, arguably, the world's best defender for a few years before suffering his injury.

And he showed why that was the case with some incredible defending against Tottenham back in 2019.

On March 31, 2019, Liverpool welcomed Tottenham to Anfield in what was an extremely important game.

The Reds were in a battle with Manchester City as they searched for their first Premier League title. They knew a win would see them go back to the top of the table.

However, with five minutes to go, the scores were 1-1.

Spurs had a golden opportunity to take the lead but they were denied after some heroic defending from Van Dijk.

Moussa Sissoko was driving towards the Liverpool goal with only the Dutch defender to beat. He had Son Heung-min alongside him.

But Van Dijk did not panic. He backed off and, in the knowledge that Son provided a bigger goal threat, he blocked off the pass.

The 29-year-old forced Sissoko onto his left-foot and, under pressure from van Dijk, he blazed his effort over the bar.

The moment is going viral once again, with one Liverpool fan claiming 'I knew VVD was different when I saw this'.

That might look simple to some but it was quite brilliant defending.

Van Dijk could easily have panicked and tried to nick the ball off Sissoko. That would have made it so much easier for Spurs.

But he played the situation perfectly and his actions provided what could have been a Spurs winner.

Liverpool would go on to score a late winner through when Toby Alderweireld put the ball in his own goal.

The three points would not have been possible had it not been for Van Dijk's brilliance.

He really has been a big miss for Liverpool this season. It goes without saying that they would be in a much, much better situation if he had been fully fit.

