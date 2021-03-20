Former professional footballer Peter Crouch, who was capped 42 times by England between 2005-2010 scoring 22 goals, has been hard at work designing a new billboard on Bond Street advertising his ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast.’

The podcast is currently in its fifth series and was the most popular series to listen to on BBC Sounds in 2020. As well as being presented by Crouch, the show is also presented by BBC Radio’s Chris Stark and Sports Journalist Tom Fordyce.

During the episode released on March 10, Crouch pitched the design to his fellow presenters, and it's safe to say it got quite the reaction.

Fordyce’s first reaction was: “There are so many levels and so much going on with Crouchy’s billboard, it is very hard to know where to start.”

Stark, meanwhile, said: “I would quite like the public to see it for themselves for the first time on the billboard.”

They did, however, agree to ask one question each without wanting to give too much away and Stark enquired first as to why Fordyce was the only one labelled on the billboard?

Crouch’s reply was this: “I don’t want to go too much into it, but what I would like to say is that there is so many layers in my art, it is like ‘Where’s Wally’ to some degree. The more you look at it the more you see. It is something that would not look out of place in ‘The Sixteenth’."

Fordyce’s question was whether or not it was Mr Islam he could see on the billboard, to which Crouch said: “It certainly is Tom and it is great to see that my talent is being recognised.”

There was a final cheeky follow-up question from the sports journalist that was why Crouch chose to colour a few things in blue as most of it appeared in black and white?

Crouch reassured him by saying: “That’s how ads work, you’ve met my dad who is big in the advertising game and he has been in the business a long time so I know what I’m doing.”

That was indeed all the reassurances that Crouch’s fellow presenters needed and it certainly will leave fans of the show excited to see the finished product on Bond Street later this year.

