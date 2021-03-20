During a recent episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Session podcast, Randy Orton revealed the five wrestling legends he wishes he could’ve wrestled.

The Legend Killer acknowledged The Rattlesnake himself as a dream opponent. One can imagine Orton’s heel persona being a perfect foil for Austin back in the day.

From there, he mentioned Jake The Snake Roberts, one of the finest promo-cutters in the history of the business. Considering Orton’s Viper moniker, there appears to be a trend of WWE having a snake-themed wrestler on hand for each generation…

The RKO Outta Nowhere practitioner went really old school with his next pick with Don Muraco, WWE’s first ever King of the Ring. The absurdly jacked Muraco was a big hit with WWE fans throughout the earlier days of the Cartoon Era.

Next up was promo pioneer Rowdy Roddy Piper. Monumentally over with audiences everywhere he went, the charismatic Piper is often regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers ever to have not won a world title.

Last but not least, Orton threw his father’s hat into the ring. Cowboy Bob Orton, the inventor of the Superplex, was a natural heel throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. Long-retired now, he did work an angle with his son back in ’05 as part of Orton’s infamous feud with The Undertaker.

Randy Orton's WWE Career

Having been a main event star for 15-plus years now, Orton has wrestled plenty of the industry’s finest.

Before going into detail on his picks, he acknowledged the Superstars who he has tangled with, including Shawn Michaels (who was a key figure in establishing Orton as a long-term champion in 2007), Hulk Hogan (who wasn’t exactly the most selfless of workers with the young Viper in ’06) and Ric Flair (whose blood-soaked cage bout with Orton from Taboo Tuesday 2004 is a must watch).

One of the most naturally athletic, technically skilled workers of his generation, Orton is a legend in his own right these days. The Apex Predator had a hot run throughout 2020 before straight-up 'murdering' Bray Wyatt (apparently blading is not PG but arson is, who’d’ve thought?).

When he hangs up the boots some day, expect his name to pop in future wrestlers’ dream opponent lists.

