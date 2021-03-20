Patrick Bamford reveals who he prefers out of Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Sergio Aguero

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has admitted he is a fan of Thierry Henry after revealing he watched a lot of Arsenal when growing up.

Bamford was asked to choose between Henry, Sergio Aguero and Alan Shearer and gave a clear answer in the latest episode of 'In That Order' on the UMM YouTube channel.

The debate and comparisons between current and former players has become the norm and Bamford believes that although he has played against Aguero, Henry holds the edge over the Argentina international.

The 27-year-old centre-forward also discussed his hat-trick against Aston Villa, winning the Championship Player of the Year in 2015 and playing Call of Duty: Warzone with his mates.

When asked to name which striker he prefers by Harry Pinero, the forward replied: "Henry, Aguero, Shearer.

"I'm a little bit hesitant there because Shearer was a bit older so I don't really remember seeing him.

"It was a bit iffy between Aguero and Shearer but Aguero, he's doing the business still..."

He then spoke about why he prefers the former Arsenal striker.

"From between him [Henry], Aguero and Shearer, he's probably the only one who could win a game from nothing - like, take on four, five players, beat them and score.

"When I was younger, I loved watching him, so he's top."

Bamford also struggled to hide his amusement when asked to rank Diego Maradona, Pele and Mark Viduka.

He laughed: "How has Viduka been plucked from that? Like Viduka was sick, but...

"I never even saw Pele or Maradona so I'm going to put them Pele, then Maradona, then Viduka.

"Even though Viduka's good, but I can't put him up there with them two."

Bamford, who reportedly earns £35,000-per-week at Elland Road, began his career at his boyhood club Nottingham Forest before joining Chelsea on a five-year deal for £1.5m in 2012.

After failing to make a first-team appearance during his time at the club, he completed a move back to his former loan club Middlesbrough, scoring 12 goals in 42 games.

It wasn't long before Marcelo Bielsa came calling, however, with Bamford swapping the Riverside Stadium for Elland Road in 2018.

Since then, Bamford has been back amongst the goals, having scored 14 goals in 29 appearances in the Premier League this season.

But the former England U21 international was a notable absentee from Gareth Southgate's squad for the start of the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.

However, despite this latest snub, Bamford inspired Bielsa's side to victory after scoring one and setting up another as Leeds beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Friday.

