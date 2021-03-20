There were sad scenes on Thursday evening as Glen Kamara was allegedly racially abused during Rangers vs Slavia Prague.

Kamara, 25, was visibly upset after a comment made by Ondrej Kudela.

Kudela has denied he was racist, later claiming he said: "You're a f****** guy".

Kamara, in a statement released on Friday evening, called these comments a 'lie' and accused his opponent of calling him a 'f****** monkey'.

The Rangers ace has also urged UEFA to take action against Kudela, adding: "The vile racist abuse by Ondrej Kudela took place on the international stage and any failure to act by Uefa will be viewed as a green light for racism.

"If Uefa genuinely wants to 'show racism the red card', then it's time to stop the tokenism and take a zero-tolerance approach."

The whole situation is an extremely sad one and one that is simply not acceptable.

But it has taken another dark turn after a banner unveiled by a group of Slavia Prague ultras.

It reads: "Kamara - just a ******".

Their image showing the banner has now been taken down by Instagram. But that has not stopped them creating another post with a link to view an uncensored version of their banner.

It's important to note that this is just a select few Slavia Prague fans that are responsible for the banner.

Not everyone connected with the club shares the same views, including the club's chairman, Jaroslav Tvrdík.

Tvrdík condemned the banner on Twitter, writing: “Feeling extremely ashamed by the content of the picture published by a group of radical fans. This is absolutely disgusting, embarrassing, racist. NO TO RACISM!”

Tvrdik's response to the banner is spot on. There is no place for racism in the world.

