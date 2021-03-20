There’s mountains of money to be made in the cut throat world of fighting. When it comes to earning top dollar, however, no promotion is on the level of the UFC.

With gold around their waists, the UFC’s champs are raking in the big bucks, which is proof that it pays to be the top dog.

With the help of Pro MMA Now, here is the current net worth of every single UFC champion.

Weili Zhang - Women’s Strawweight Champion

Zhang has been the queen of the strawweight scene since August 2019. Despite the lengthy reign, she still has just one successful title defence to her name. Info regarding her current net worth has varied from $1-3 million.

Valentina Shevchenko - Women’s Flyweight Champion

Shevchenko has racked up four successful defences of her strap since winning it in December 2018. Recent estimates suggest her net worth is around $6 million.

Amanda Nunes - Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion

Widely regarded as the greatest female fighter of all time, Nunes has enjoyed being a champion since her victory over Miesha Tate in July 2016. The unstoppable double champ comes in with $4 million to her name.

Aljamain Sterling - Men’s Bantamweight Champion

The controversial new champ got the gold via disqualification in one of the most shocking endings in UFC history. Sterling will likely have to face former champ Petr Yan again before the year’s over given the bizarre nature of their previous fight’s finish. Currently, Sterling is sitting on $1 million.

Kamaru Usman - Men’s Welterweight Champion

Usman has kept a claw-like grip on his welterweight title since March 2019, successfully retaining the belt three times in the two years since. Right now, Usman’s enjoying a cushty $3 million bank balance.

Israel Adesanya - Men’s Middleweight Champion

‘The Last Stylebender’ has enjoyed a prolific run as middleweight champ since first claiming the belt in April 2019. While his recent crack at being a double champ didn’t work out, he remains one of the pound-for-pound best fighters going today. With two successful defences to his name, Adesanya’s net worth has grown to $2 million.

Jan Blachowicz - Men’s Light Heavyweight Champion

‘Polish Power’ has been king of his division ever since Jon Jones bowed out last year. The sky appears to be the limit for the big man after his successful defence against Adesanya. For now, Blachowicz is sitting at $3 million.

Stipe Miocic - Men’s Heavyweight Champion

Arguably the greatest heavyweight champ the UFC has ever seen, Miocic is currently in his second run at the top of the mountain. Over two reigns, Miocic has retained the gold a record-setting five times. Miocic has $4 million in the bank.

No Lightweight Champion

Of course, there isn't currently a Lightweight Champion after it was confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov wouldn't be coming out of retirement. That title will be decided at UFC 262 in May when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira.

With all the cash going round, it’s amazing more people aren’t training for the cage.

News Now - Sport News