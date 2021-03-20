For the first time in franchise history, Assassin’s Creed will be setting up shop in Ireland when the latest expansion pack comes in April.

The Wrath of the Druids will follow the protagonist Eivor to Ireland where she will be throwing down with the Children of Danu, a sinister druidic cult that is no doubt up to no good.

Expect more of the magic and action Valhalla has provided ever since its release, but with a Celtic twist this time around.

The Wrath of the Druids is set for release on April 29 and will be available with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass.

Alternatively, you can always just buy and download it by its lonesome should the next add-on not intrigue you.

But wait, there is more!

As if a wild Irish adventure wasn’t enough, this summer will see the arrival of The Siege of Paris. The expansion will centre on a Viking invasion of the titular city. Ubisoft have already started promoting it as the “most ambitious battle in Viking history” so gear up for a ferocious ride.

For now, little is known about how connected these two tales will be. Based on Ubisoft’s track record, however, it seems likely the add-ons will move the series’ overall story onwards.

Ubisoft have also recently confirmed that the fan favourite Discovery Tour mode will be made available for Valhalla this year. Created for Origins, Discovery Tour allows players to roam and analyse the game worlds without the worry of the series’ signature brutality flaring up.

Given how expansive and detailed the world of Valhalla proved to be, Discovery Tour will be a must-play for fans of the series.

