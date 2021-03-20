A Vietnamese goalkeeper has gone viral after producing some of the greatest s**thousery of all time on Friday.

The 2021 V.League 2 season kicked off last night in a game that saw Can Tho Capital host Cong An Nhan Dan.

And it was a cracker.

It was a dismal start for the home side, who found themselves 1-0 down after just five minutes.

They battled back well though and were level eight minutes after half-time through Duong Van An.

Cong An Nhan Dan had a brilliant opportunity to win the game in the dying moments.

The Can Tho Capital goalkeeper gave away a penalty when he clattered into an opponent.

He heavily protested heavily to the referee despite getting nowhere near the ball.

The referee was not to be swayed though as he stuck to his decision, while also giving the goalkeeper a yellow card.

The Can Tho Capital stopper managed to compose himself and went from zero to hero as he kept out the spot-kick.

After making sure the ball went out for a corner, he turned around and sprinted as fast as he could to the referee, before producing a knee slide at his feet.

It makes for absolutely hilarious viewing and you can watch the moment below:

That is absolutely sensational. You just have to take your hat off to him for the sheer audacity to wind up the referee like that.

His antics are even more hilarious when you consider he was already on a yellow card.

He could easily have seen his marching orders but trolling the referee was a lot more important to him.

The referee didn't take action and the game ended all-square. There won't be a better game in the Vietnamese division 2 all season, that's for sure.

