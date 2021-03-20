Liverpool fans have had mixed feelings over both Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez following their respective exits.

Torres, who celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday, left the Reds under a cloud in January 2011 after deciding he would rather join Chelsea than continue his career at Anfield.

Suarez, meanwhile, left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2014 with the best wishes of the club’s fans - but then tarnished his legacy several years later during a Champions League tie between the two clubs.

At the end of the day, though, both Torres and Suarez will always occupy a special place in the hearts of every Liverpool supporter thanks to their magnificent performances for the Reds.

Torres netted 81 goals in 142 games for the Merseyside outfit between 2007-2011.

Liverpool then spent the money generated from Torres’ sale on Suarez, who signed from Ajax, and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll.

Suarez went on to score 82 goals in 133 matches for Liverpool and cemented his status as one of the best players in Premier League history in the process.

One year after Suarez left Anfield - and four years after Torres’s departure - the two strikers teamed up together at Liverpool’s home stadium for the one and only time.

Turning out for Steven Gerrard’s side as part of the midfielder’s All-Star charity game against a Jamie Carragher XI in March 2015, Suarez and Torres both received a warm reception from the Anfield crowd.

Suarez was a lot more popular than Torres with Liverpool fans at the time. Not every fan had forgiven the Spaniard for joining Chelsea.

However, a rendition of “His armband proved he was a Red, Torres, Torres, You’ll Never Walk Alone it read, Torres, Torres, we bought the lad from sunny Spain, he gets the ball and scores again, Fernando Torres is Liverpool’s No9!” started in the Kop before spreading around Anfield shortly after half-time.

Even Torres himself probably didn’t expect to hear his chant sung again by the Anfield crowd.

Neither Torres nor Suarez managed to get themselves on the scoresheet during the charity match, although they linked up nicely on a couple of occasions.

A video of Torres’ highlights can be seen here…

Mario Balotelli and Didier Drogba scored for Carragher’s team, while Gerrard scored two penalties, as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

After the match, Torres - presumably buoyed by the crowd’s reaction - posted a series of tweets, making it clear that he still loved Liverpool and the club’s fans.

Suarez, meanwhile, posted a photo of himself alongside Gerrard, describing the Englishman as the ‘greatest player’.

Just imagine if Suarez, Torres and Gerrard had all played together at their peaks.

Liverpool would have been unstoppable.

