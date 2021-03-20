The Champions League quarter-final draw has pitted Liverpool against Real Madrid once again.

Even with Virgil van Dijk absent, that means the debate surrounding the Dutchman and Sergio Ramos' abilities is going to be raging once again.

Of course, plenty of eyes will be on Los Blancos' skipper because of his infamous antics in the 2018 final too, with Mohamed Salah subsequently refusing to acknowledge him for injuring his shoulder.

Indeed, Ramos will never be to everyone's taste, but he is still widely considered to be among the best centre-backs in the world.

Van Dijk is quite possibly the only defender who has eclipsed the Spanish international in recent years.

Whoever you rate, though, one thing's for sure: Liverpool have a far higher mountain to climb because their imperious centre-half will be sidelined for the tie.

When weighing up the two defenders, many fans take into account not only Ramos and Van Dijk's composure, timing and reading of the game.

The history books certainly won't overlook that the former has the far superior trophy count and was part of the iconic Spain team that won the World Cup and European Championships.

It's worth remembering, though, that Van Dijk spent much of his career with the likes of Groningen, Celtic and Southampton, and that the Netherlands haven't exactly been in a glory era while he's been at his peak.

Ramos' goal tally

However, many Liverpool fans believe there is a further measure that skews people's perception of Ramos and that's the fact he scores so many goals. That discussion has been cropping up again on social media:

The Real veteran has found the back of the net 129 times for club and country. He's scored more Champions League goals than Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane and David Villa.

Ramos isn't the highest-scoring defender of all time. That honour belongs to Ronald Koeman, who like Ramos, had his eye-watering tally of 253 bolstered by penalties. The current Barcelona boss was also a mean free-kick taker.

Sergio Ramos compilation

But should we really be judging Ramos on his goals at all? Probably not, and that's where a much more pertinent compilation which has been doing the rounds on Twitter comes in.

Sarcastically captioned: "Sergio Ramos is defensively not good, he is overrated for scoring goals", it's nothing short of a defensive masterclass.

At any rate, it'll be fascinating to see whether Van Dijk is able to keep the debate going when he finally returns.

News Now - Sport News