WWE Fastlane 2021 is set is to take place this Sunday on March 21 – the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Fastlane marks the beginning of WWE pay-per-view events streaming on Peacock after being exclusively available on the WWE network.

There are eight matches scheduled for this Sunday, which will feature four title matches and an intergender match.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan in what would likely be the main event of the show. Hall of Famer Edge will serve as the special guest enforcer for the title match after he defeated Jey Uso on SmackDown last night.

Big E defends his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews and the Women’s Tag Team Championship will also be on the line as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend their titles against Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

The most fascinating match on the card is certainly the intergender match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, along with former best friends Drew McIntyre and Sheamus facing off.

WWE Fastlane 2021 Card

UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan with Edge as the special enforcer

WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Matt Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

NO HOLDS BARRED MATCH: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

INTERGENDER MATCH: Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

SINGLES MATCH: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

SINGLES MATCH: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

How To Watch

Venue: WWE Fastlane will take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Date: March 21, 2021 (US), March 22, 2021 (UK and India)

Time: 7pm ET/4pm PT (US) 12am (UK) 5:30am IST (IND)

The Kick-off show will take place an hour before the scheduled start of the main show.

You can watch WWE Fastlane on the WWE Network. New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

If you are in the US and do not have the WWE network, then you’ll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch.

If you are in the UK and without a WWE network subscription, you can buy WWE Fastlane on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office 2.

Viewers in India can watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India.

