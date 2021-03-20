Erling Haaland, as we’re all very much aware now, is a genuinely extraordinary talent.

It took the 20-year-old all of three minutes during Saturday’s Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and Koln to show, yet again, that he’s ridiculously good at football.

Emre Can lofted a long pass to Haaland, who span defender Jorge Mere with an exquisite first touch before finishing past Timo Horn.

Two minutes and 46 seconds were on the clock when Haaland netted his 20th Bundesliga goal of the campaign.

That’s now 32 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Norway international.

Watch Haaland’s latest goal here…

That first touch is outrageous.

It’s extremely rare to see a forward, in one touch, take the ball down with his back to goal, spinning a defender while simultaneously setting himself up for a goalscoring opportunity.

There was only ever going to be one outcome. Haaland doesn’t miss those opportunities.

The most prolific young striker on the planet, it’s no surprise that Haaland is being linked with all of Europe’s top clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea.

There’s no doubt about it: we’re looking at a future Ballon d’Or winner here.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News