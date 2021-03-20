Whether England win or lose the T20 series in India this afternoon, everyone who has been watching over the last week or so will remember the moment of brilliance from England star Chris Jordan.

The two sides couldn't be separated going into the fifth and final T20, with two wins apiece from the opening four.

England won the toss this afternoon and once again elected to field first, but that was a decision they soon regretted.

India had got off to an astonishing start with Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli putting on 94 for the first wicket in just 8.6 overs, before the former was bowled out by Ben Stokes.

No one was safe, with Jordan and Mark Wood being pummelled around the park for boundaries.

Suryakumar Yadav then entered and made 32 off just 17 balls – hitting two sixes and three fours to ensure India continued with their momentum to take them to 142 off 13.1 overs

Then Jordan partnered with Jason Roy to pull off a near-impossible catch to end Yadav’s cameo.

The Mumbai Indians batsman hit the ball incredibly well between long-on and deep mid-wicket, but then appeared Jordan, who defied all laws of physics to grab the ball in one hand before it made its way over the boundary rope.

He showed superb athleticism to sprint across, grabbing it with his right hand near the boundary, before calmly flicking the ball to Roy, who came in from deep mid-wicket to complete the catch.

Roy’s amusing reaction as Jordan threw the ball to him one handed was a golden picture and a truly amazing piece of fielding by Jordan.

India may have dominated the innings with the bat, but Jordan's moment of excellence will be what's remembered the most.

