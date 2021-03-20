Erling Braut Haaland was in ruthless form during FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Such is the nature of Haaland's astonishing form this season that he's no longer being touted as a future superstar, but one of the best players in the world right now.

Besides, it's astonishing to think that a centre-forward who burst onto the scene less than two years ago is breathing down the necks of Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski.

FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund

And when you consider that he's scored more goals than he's played games for Dortmund this season, it's easy to see why football fans are tipping him to win the Ballon d'Or in his career.

And it's hard to imagine the FC Koln squad having too many complaints with that because they were on the receiving end of yet another masterclass from the Norwegian poacher this weekend.

In fact, Haaland only needed three minutes to make his presence felt at the RheinEnergieSTADION, opening the scoring after a remarkable first touch from Emre Can's laser-like pass over the top.

Brace for Haaland

And Haaland finished the game just as he started it, showing the world his finishing instincts by expertly arriving in the penalty area to rescue a point for Dortmund in stoppage time.

However, while Haaland might have openly celebrated his first goal, there was no such delight when he doubled his money and that's because Dortmund wanted much, much more than a point.

Besides, goals from Ondrej Duda and Ismail Jakobs meant that Dortmund were mere seconds away from suffering a 2-1 defeat and it took yet more Haaland brilliance to even secure a draw.

Haaland's furious reaction

And it was clear that Haaland was bitterly disappointed with the result as television cameras caught his furious reaction to the full-time whistle, storming off the pitch without a moment to spare.

Not only did Haaland sport a face like thunder, but he threw his shirt to an FC Koln player in complete disdain and did his best Jose Mourinho impression by striding down the tunnel.

Is it rude or an elite mentality? Well, we'll let you decide by checking out the footage down below:

If that's not the sign of a born winner, then I don't know what is.

Haaland's elite mentality

It's clear that Haaland was dying to secure the three points and you can forgive him for thinking that he'd done his part, elevating his Bundesliga record to a mind-blowing 21 goals in 21 matches.

And it certainly won't cool the rumours of Haaland leaving Dortmund in the summer with everyone from Real Madrid to Manchester United believed to be interested in his signature.

Besides, with Dortmund winning just four of their 11 Bundesliga game since January 9, there's good reason to think that Haaland's world-class quality far exceeds that of the team around him.

There's bags of quality in this BVB side, don't get me wrong, but scrambling to quality for Champions League football is simply not good enough for one of the best strikers in world football.

And yes, I'm well aware that Kane fits into that very same situation... sorry, Spurs.

