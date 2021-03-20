Should Spurs swoop in for Paulo Dybala - The Verdict

Tottenham will be offered the opportunity to purchase Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer, according to the Daily Star.

The 27-year-old has been with the Biaconeri since 2015 but his six-year stint in Italy could potentially be coming to an end.

The Daily Star has reported that the Argentine will be offered to Tottenham this summer. However, the club are yet to prepare a bid for the forward.

Spurs previously attempted to lure the striker to North London in 2019 while Mauricio Pochettino was at the club, however, Juve decided against selling.

This season, Dybala has struggled for minutes on the pitch, as he’s missed 20 games already this season due to various injuries. His most recent blow was a knee ligament injury he sustained in January.

So, should Spurs take a chance on the 29-cap international and give Dybala an opportunity in North London?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie offer their verdict.

Tom Kelly

"Tottenham currently boast one of the most attacking front threes in the Premier League.

"Harry Kane. Son Heung-min. Gareth Bale. Wow.

"But, one minor criticism of Tottenham's attacking trio is that there isn't much strength or depth beyond them. Put simply, the likes of Erik Lamela and Carlos Vinicius haven't looked like adequate replacements for any of the three men previously mentioned if they need to be rested or were injured.

"By introducing somebody of Dybala's quality to the squad, it adds another string to Tottenham's existing attacking threat. Furthermore, his recent injury history could potentially be used as a negotiation tool to get a better deal."

Sam Brookes

"Dybala has had some difficult periods in recent years. During Massimiliano Allegri’s final season in charge of Juventus in 2018/19, the Argentinian playmaker was often shunted out to the wing to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo.

"This term, he has been held back by injuries. However, his 2019/20 campaign was a timely reminder of exactly what he is capable of. He received the Serie A MVP award and refused to be overshadowed by Ronaldo.

"He would fit perfectly into the no. 10 role in Mourinho’s 4-2-3-1 system. The Portuguese coach previously got the best out of Wesley Sneijder in this role during his time at Inter, and could have a similar influence on Dybala if he comes over to North London."

Josh Cole

"Whilst there is no doubting Dybala's ability to produce special moments, it could be argued that Tottenham ought to steer clear of signing him from Juventus.

"Having only started 16 games this season due to his ongoing battle with injury, there is no guarantee that the attacking midfielder will be able to maintain his fitness in the Premier League which is famed for its competitiveness.

"Furthermore, when you consider that Mourinho has opted to use attacking players who are capable of offering help in a defensive sense this season, Dybala may not suit necessarily suit Tottenham's system.

"Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that Spurs ought to avoid spending a big fee for the Argentine and instead invest some money into their defence which has been shipped 30 league goals during the current campaign."

Jonathan Gorrie

"It does seem crazy to suggest a team lying as lowly as eight in the Premier League don't need Paulo Dybala but that is also indicative of the problems at Tottenham Hotspur.

"Indeed, they do not struggle for firepower, even if their goals are largely shared between Kane and Son. While the supporting cast haven't exactly set the world alight, you do feel there is more to come from the likes of Bale after his return to form and also Dele Alli to consider. The England international doesn't appear to have a natural role under Jose Mourinho as it is, so it's unclear as to where Dybala would fit either.

"Over the course of his career, the Argentine has never recorded a seasonal average of at least tackle or interception per game (via WhoScored). Though it seems counter-intuitive to talk about his defensive output considering his exploits going forward, Mourinho does talk about his players needing to help out in defence too, a facet of Dybala's game that has never been a strong point.

"Yes, he might be a talented player but there is simply no need for him at Spurs."

