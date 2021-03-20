Should Spurs sack Jose Mourinho? The Verdict

Thursday night came as a shock to everyone.

After recording a 2-0 win in the first leg, Tottenham's trip to Croatia was meant to be a routine victory for Jose Mourinho's side.

However, Spurs suffered a shock 3-0 defeat, as Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic grabbed a hat-trick and the underdogs progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Lilywhites have now suffered back-to-back defeats, as they lost in their last Premier League outing against North London rivals Arsenal.

Upon reflection, it's been a bizarre season for Spurs to say the very least.

In December, Mourinho's side beat the Gunners to go top of the Premier League but now the club are languishing in 8th.

It seemed as if Spurs had rediscovered their form at the tail end of February.

Following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham, they went on a five-game unbeaten run scoring 15 goals and conceding just once.

However, their recent resurgence in form is now in tatters following their defeats to Arsenal and Zagreb.

So, with the club six points from the top four and knocked out of European football, should Tottenham part ways with Mourinho following their Europa League exit?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Josh Cole, Jonathan Gorrie and Sam Brookes offer their verdicts below...

Tom Kelly

"Has Mourinho lived up to the billing during his time as Tottenham manager? No.

"But Daniel Levy can't hit the panic button just yet and boot the manager out of the door. It's been a very weird season for the majority of Premier League clubs but Spurs have demonstrated their class on some occasions.

"It's important to remember that Mourinho's side were briefly top of the table in December and recently put a run of five wins together. Things have certainly taken a turn for the worse in North London, but Tottenham still have a League Cup final to play for.

"Their Europa League exit will certainly be disappointing, but he shouldn't be sacked just yet. However, if the situation continues to deteriorate, then that would serve as greater justification for his dismissal."

Josh Cole

"When Mourinho took over the reins at Tottenham from Mauricio Pochettino, the club's supporters would have had every right to be excited as the Portuguese manager has won 11 major honours during his time in charge of English sides.

"However, the shock defeat in Croatia may end up being the final straw for Spurs who have gone backwards under the guidance of the 58-year-old.

"No longer fighting for Champions League football, the club faces an almighty battle to get back into Europe. This is something that shouldn't be happening at a club that came within 90 minutes of glory during Pochettino's reign.

"If Spurs suffer another defeat this weekend at the hands of Aston Villa, it would not be at all surprising if Mourinho's brief stint is brought to an end by chairman Daniel Levy."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Spurs should sack Mourinho given he is seemingly solely reliant on the long-established brilliance of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son (as well as the occasional touches of class from Gareth Bale) but it does seem unlikely they will anytime soon.



"Levy will have to pay £35m to end the Mourinho project little over a year after it started and, unlike chairmen who have paid him millions to leave in the past, he won't even have a trophy to show for it.

"Granted, they are in the Carabao Cup final but even winning that - a competition the Portuguese is synonymous with - seems impossible considering Manchester City's imperious form.



"For now, it won't be much of a surprise if they continue like this. Good luck, Spurs fans."

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

Sam Brookes

"Football is a strange game. Just over a week ago, Spurs had won the first leg of their last 16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb 2-0, having swept aside Burnley, Fulham and Crystal Palace in their previous three matches. Everything seemed rosy.

"They have since had an abysmal week, losing to Arsenal before being dumped out of Europe. How much blame lies at Mourinho’s door? Plenty, but not all of it.

"At some stage, the players need to start taking responsibility. Mourinho may be viewed as a defensive manager, but it is hard to imagine that he asked his players to perform like they have done in the last two games.

"The Portuguese coach has always relied on having a strong back four, and right now he doesn’t have that at Spurs. He deserves one more transfer window to try to rectify Tottenham’s defensive issues, which could help to turn the club’s fortunes around."

News Now - Sport News