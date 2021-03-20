Who doesn't love a goalkeeper scoring a goal? I do, you do, we all do.

However, sadly, simply loving the sight of a shot-stopper wheeling away in ecstasy isn't enough to elevate it from one of the rarest occurrences in football to a common cause for celebration.

Besides, you only have to look at the fact that only five goalkeepers have ever scored in the Premier League to get an appreciation for how rarely it does actually happen.

Goalscoring goalkeepers

And just in case you're wondering, it's the unlikely cohort of Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic who have notched goals in England's top-flight.

However, forget the Premier League for one second because it's practically been raining goalkeeping goals in La Liga this season and we've just had the most dramatic one yet.

While there might have been head-scratching when Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović scored a penalty against Atletico Madrid earlier in the season, there were absolute limbs this time around.

Bono's dramatic equaliser

That's because Sevilla shot-stopper Yassine Bounou, also known simply as 'Bono', decided to come up for a corner within the dying minutes of his side's La Liga clash with Real Valladolid.

Trailing 1-0 and needing a goal to keep the pressure on their fellow title challengers, Sevilla did their utmost to ruffle their opponents' feathers with the ball eventually falling to 'Bono' himself.

And... well, yeh, you probably know where I'm going with this, so just enjoy the absolute scenes in the best way you can by checking out the stunning footage down below:

Football, how could you possibly hate it?

An incredible moment

For starters, credit to Julen Lopetegui for allowing his number one to maraud up the pitch but secondly, fair play to 'Bono' for holding his nerve when the initial corner didn't result in a goal.

Besides, I think there are plenty of goalkeepers who would have taken that as their cue to sheepishly return to their goal, but Sevilla's man between the sticks had other ideas.

And although we infinitely adore how goalkeepers tend to be strangely good at heading the ball, you've got to applaud 'Bono' for showing incredible composure to lash home with his left foot.

After all, as a goalkeeper, he'll know better than most that there was absolutely no saving it...

