Paul Pogba made his Manchester United return in style this week.

With the Red Devils' Europa League round of 16 tie with AC Milan finely poised at 1-1 on Thursday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to introduce Pogba off the bench for the second-half.

And it couldn't have paid off any quicker with Pogba taking all of a few seconds to make his presence known, expertly scoring after fooling Gianluigi Donnarumma with a fake shot.

Pogba returns to Man Utd

From the moment the ball rippled the roof of the net at the San Siro, neither United nor Pogba looked back with the Premier League side swaggering their way through to the quarter-finals.

And make no mistake that Pogba's display was about more than just his goal because it was the sort of night's work that makes you think United can't possibly afford to lose him.

Besides, you'd be forgiven for thinking that AC Milan's new home ground was Pogba's pocket based on the way he was cutting through their midfield with incisive dribbling and interplay.

Pogba's incredible talent

But by far the most noticeable asset that Pogba offers to the Old Trafford club whenever he's in their starting XI is his astonishing eye for a pass.

Now, don't get me wrong, I'll be the first person to say that I think Kevin De Bruyne is the best passer in world football, but I'm inclined to think that Pogba might just be the most original.

After all, when Pogba gets an ambitious diagonal ball spot on, it's just about as satisfying as Lionel Messi dribbling past ten players or Cristiano Ronaldo lashing home a 30-yard screamer.

Montage of Pogba's greatest passes

And now that Pogba has marked his return to the United fold, even if it's only for a few more months, it's made for the perfect excuse to reflect upon some of his greatest ever passes.

And there's no better way to go about that than watching an astonishing compilation by Twitter user @PogbaXtra, citing @JMNDComps, which is spreading like wildfire on social media.

The seven-minute runtime might seem intimidating at first but let me tell you, it quickly flies by when you see the passing majesty that fills each second of it, so be sure to give it a watch below:

Don't mind me, I'm just going to rewind and watch that all over again...

One of the world's best players to watch

I've written up a fair few montage videos at GIVEMESPORT but honestly, few compare to more than five minutes of Pogba playing pass after pass after pass that seems to break the laws of physics.

There's such an effortlessness about his demeanor on the pitch that makes those sort of jaw-dropping deliveries look as though they've been picked out of his arsenal without a care in the world.

And although I wouldn't deign to compare Pogba to Zinedine Zidane in terms of overall legacy, one can't help admitting that they share a certain deftness that makes them so thrilling to watch.

Say what you like about Pogba and trust me, there's plenty to say, but you can't deny that his passing is one of the finest artistic treasures in the museum of contemporary football.

