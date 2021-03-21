Manchester United have enjoyed a pretty successful 2020/21 so far.

The Red Devils are second in the Premier League table and have qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals.

They also face Leicester City in the final eight of the FA Cup on Sunday evening, so winning a trophy really is a distinct possibility for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this campaign.

United appear to be on the right path as a team and a few major signings in the summer could see them challenge for the league title next season.

One area where the squad is in desperate need of investment is at right-wing, with Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho a long-term target for Solskjaer's side.

However, the German club refuse to budge on their £100m valuation of the England international and that's led to United moving another target up near the top of their shortlist.

The man in question is Wolves' Pedro Neto and The Sun report that the Red Devils have now made the Portuguese flyer one of their priorities after his impressive performances in 2020/21.

In 29 Premier League appearances, the 21-year-old has scored five goals and assisted a further four, a stellar return in a Wolves team that's scored only scored 28 times in league action this season.

The £31.5m-rated is a serious talent and United believe Neto would cost around £51.5m, the same value as the release clause in the contract of Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves, who is also on the Red Devils' shortlist alongside Leeds United's Raphinha.

GIVEMESPORT'S Danny Ryan says...

Out of the trio mentioned above, Neto is both the best and most realistic option for United.

Let's be honest, Leeds are never going to sell their star man to their fiercest rivals and while Goncalves has lit up the Portuguese top-flight in 2020/21, he lacks experience at the very highest level.

Yes, the last player United signed from Sporting Lisbon turned out okay, but Bruno Fernandes is simply a one-off and it's highly unlikely Goncalves would be able to mirror his countryman's instant impact in the Premier League.

Neto ticks all the boxes and is not really a risky investment, even if he costs over £50m. Get it done, Ole.

News Now - Sport News