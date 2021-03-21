Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the modern era of football.

Sure, the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane have all had their two cents in recent decades, but only two players can really claim to have conquered the era entirely.

In fact, such is the absolute brilliance of Ronaldo and Messi that many football fans understandably take their position at the top of the tree as a fact of life.

Ronaldo and Messi's dominance

By that, we mean how fascinating it is to see debates such as the world's third-best player being contested so passionately because Ronaldo and Messi being the top two is such a given.

Or how interesting it is to imagine who would have won Ballon d'Or trophies between 2008 and 2017 because of how abnormal it is for two players to win ten plaques on the bounce.

As such, whenever the question of who the greatest players of the decade are rolls around, the debate largely centres around how Ronaldo and Messi are ordered as opposed to whether they'll win.

Best players of the 2010s

From that point onwards, however, the debate becomes murkier and you're left with the near-impossible task of trying to rank the achievements of players like Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

Now, over the years at GIVEMESPORT, we've thrown our hat into the ring with our own suggestions for the decade's best players, but we're by no means alone in floating the argument.

But across all the YouTube videos and newspapers articles on the topic, the most recent medium through which it has returned to the footballing world has actually been a popular tweet.

Football fan's 2010s ranking

And while that might sound trivial on paper, it's word noting that the post, which was uploaded by @FootyThreads_, has attracted more than 3,400 retweets and 300 comments at the time of writing.

In other words, they've caused something of a stir with their opinion on the topic, compiling a top ten ranking of the 'players of the 2010’s' that - as is life - not everybody agrees with.

So, to see what all the fuss was about on social media, be sure to check out the top ten list from @FootyThreads_ and see what changes, if any, you would make to the selection:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

It's fantastic to see Luis Suarez getting the credit he deserves.

Selecting the Atletico Madrid man as high as third was inevitably going to ruffle a few feathers, but it's scandalous how little praise he is given despite comfortably being one of the greatest players of his generation.

The fact he beat Ronaldo and Messi to the 2015/16 European Golden Shoe with 40 goals in 35 La Liga games should be evidence enough, never mind equalling the Premier League goal-scoring record for a 38-game season.

But whether or not you agree with Suarez coming third in the 2010s rankings, you surely must acknowledge how scandalous it is that the Barcelona legend was never picked in the top three of the Ballon d'Or.

Anyhow, rant over, as much as I'd probably boost Manuel Neuer into the top ten over Luka Modric, I think there's a lot to like about the list and it wouldn't be the opinionated world of football if it didn't spark debate.

