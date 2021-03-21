Throughout the course of football history, some incredible own goals have been scored.

The sight of a player firing the ball past his own goalkeeper is one that will simply never not be funny for the viewer.

Unless it happens to your own team of course and Dumbarton fans will certainly not have been laughing after their side scored a comedy own goal against Forfar on Saturday.

In the team's first game back after three months, defender Ryan McGeever and goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom had moments to forget in the 57th-minute of the match.

The pair combined for what might be the greatest own goal of modern times, a work of comedic art that deserve to be hung in the Louvre.

After being pressured by a Forfar player with the ball at his feet in the penalty area, Ramsbottom opted to boot it up field, but it unfortunately cannoned into the back of McGeever.

The ball then proceeded to fly back over the head of the Dumbarton 'keeper and into the back of the net, with a despairing dive by Ramsbottom thrown in for good measure.

It really is one of those things that has to be seen to be believed and you can do just that in the video below. Unsurprisingly, the footage has gone viral on social media.

Absolutely hilarious.

Well, not for Dumbarton, as the ridiculous own goal that secured a 1-0 win for Forfar means Sons are now only two points off the bottom of the Scottish League One table.

“I wasn’t expecting a classic but I’m bitterly disappointed to lose the game in the manner in which we did," Dumbarton manager Jim Duffy said after the game, per Daily Record.

"It was a very unfortunate error from Sam and he knows it. You can’t legislate from a moment like that. What can you say though, Sam’s made a mistake but it’s a freakish goal. It’s as freakish a goal as I can even remember at any level of football.

“You feel for him because it was his debut, but unfortunately that’s the life of a goalkeeper. There is no hiding place.”

1 of 20 Let's start with an easy one. Which footballer do these eyes belong to? Dele Alli Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Cancelo Ander Herrera

News Now - Sport News