Tottenham transfers: How Spurs can slash £20.3m from their wage bill ahead of 2021/22

Tottenham's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday provided a reminder that there are a number of players who are underperforming at the club right now.

Having regularly finished inside the top four under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs face the prospect of missing out on Champions League football for a second straight season.

How can they start to climb the table once more? Well, first of all, they need to get rid of some of the deadwood within the squad, which in turn will raise room in the budget for possible additions to the side this summer.

Here, GIVEMESPORT looks at five players who should be shown the door at the end of the season to cut a considerable chunk off Tottenham's wage bill - figures courtesy of Spotrac.

1. Dele Alli - Annual salary: £5,200,000

Alli was linked with a move to PSG in January, but it failed to materialise. Since then, he has been given opportunities to impress.

There have been glimpses of the outstanding talent that he possesses, most notably when he scored an overhead-kick against Wolfsberger last month.

However, those moments of magic have been few and far between. In truth, the 24-year-old has been off the pace for a number of years now, having not hit double digits in terms of league goals since 2016/17. It is time to bring his six-year stay in the capital to an end.

2. Erik Lamela - Annual salary: £4,160,000

Lamela's performance in the recent North London derby typified his time at Spurs. He is capable of brilliance, as shown with his rabona goal, but he also has plenty of moments of madness in him, as we saw with his red card.

Through the huge number of games missed through injury and patchy spells of form, there has always been a hope that Lamela can eventually start to produce the goods on a regular basis.

Alas, that time has not arrived. And it probably never will. At least Spurs fans will always have those spectacular goals to remember him by. Along with some truly awful tackles!

3. Moussa Sissoko - Annual salary: £4,160,000

The Frenchman's time at Spurs has been a rollercoaster ride. Having been regarded as something of a laughing stock in his first campaign, things got better during the 2018/19 season and he played a key role in getting Tottenham through to the Champions League final.

He then gave away a penalty inside the opening minute of the showpiece event, though, and things haven't got much better since then.

The midfielder has featured in 37 games this season, and did seem to complement Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg nicely earlier this term.

But his countryman Tanguy Ndombele has established himself as a suitable partner for Hojbjerg, and at the age of 32 the timing feels right to move Sissoko on.

4. Serge Aurier - Annual salary: £3,640,000

Towards the start of the campaign, it seemed that Jose Mourinho was finally starting to get the best out of Aurier when he helped Spurs keep consecutive clean sheets against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the latter stages of 2020.

But the Ivorian full-back still lacks reliability and did not cover himself in glory when Spurs were knocked out of Europe - although he was hardly the only culprit against Zagreb.

His contract is set to expire next year, meaning that Tottenham would be best off cashing in now.

5. Ben Davies - Annual salary: £3,120,000

Over on the opposite flank, Davies has not fared much better.

He has been given numerous chances this season, having played in 37 fixtures for the club, but he is a markedly weaker option for Spurs in that position than Sergio Reguilon.

Indeed, having been at Tottenham for seven years, he has never made the left-back position his own, and displays like the one that got him a WhoScored match rating of 5.87 against Dinamo show why.

Spurs should look elsewhere for someone to compete with Reguilon next year.

Savings:

By getting these five players off their books, Tottenham will save themselves £20.3m in 2021/22. They can use this money to re-invest in the squad, which could start delivering more positive results on the pitch.

The club have been linked with Paulo Dybala, Matthew Hoppe and Jannick Vestergaard in recent days, and may be able to add these players to their ranks if they can sell some fringe players first.

