Jon Jones has reclaimed top spot in UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

This comes after Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed his retirement from the sport, having first announced it following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October.

Despite UFC President, Dana White’s best efforts to convince ‘The Eagle’ to come back and fight to finish his career at 30-0, after having dinner with the Russian, White confirmed that he was to remain retired for good.

All this means is that Jones has now been bumped up to top spot with Kamaru Usman and Stipe Miocic sitting at number two and three respectively.

Indeed, it is not a big surprise that ‘Bones’ has been moved to number one in the rankings given that he is the longest reigning light-heavyweight champion in UFC history, but not all fans agree that he is the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

One UFC fan wrote on Twitter:

“Usman currently has the advantage in almost every single category that you could imagine that matters for P4P.”

While another fan said:

“I don’t think Jon deserves to be #1 with his recent performances.”

Usman certainly has a legitimate claim to the title of best pound-for-pound UFC fighter.

Otherwise known as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, Usman has won 13 fights on the bounce, most recently earlier this year against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

The welterweight champion is currently looking to make his fourth title defence at UFC 261, but even if he wins that fight there is a good chance that Jones will remain at the top of the pound-for-pound-rankings.

Jones, by contrast, has certainly shown some weaknesses, particularly in his last fight against Dominick Reyes, which many fans and pundits thought that he lost.

In addition, Jones is now facing the biggest challenge of his career as he attempts to move up to heavyweight.

Jones is set to face the winner of UFC 260’s encounter between Miocic and Francis Ngannou, which takes place on March 28.

If Miocic were to win both his fights against Ngannou and Jones then he will subsequently dislodge the American as the new number one pound-for-pound king.

For now though, it looks likely that the pound-for-pound rankings will remain as they are, but ‘Bones’ clearly has some work still to do to convince fans and pundits alike that he is the number one.

