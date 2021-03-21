For a long time, many believed that a footballer was past his best after their 30th birthday.

But that's just simply not the case in the present day, as players over the age of 30 are now dominating the biggest stages of all.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are probably the three finest players in the world at this moment in time and they're all way into their 30s.

Their age-defying performances mean that, despite their seniority, the world-class trio are still some of the most valuable footballers around.

But they're not the only ones and to highlight that fact, we've provided the XI of players aged 30 or over with the highest valuations over on Transfermarkt.

Let's begin...

GK: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) - £31.50 million

Age: 30

The Juve man is comfortably the world's most valuable 'keeper aged 30 or over, with his value £11.7m higher than Manchester United's David de Gea in second.

RB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - £35.00 million

Age: 30

The rapid right-back is both the most valuable defender over 30 and Englands most valuable 'Golden Oldie'. Not bad, Kyle.

CB: Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) - £22.50 million

Age: 30

The former Manchester City man has grown into one of the world's finest defenders at Atletico. Savic is the only member of this XI whose value has actually increased this year.

CB: Chris Smalling (AS Roma) - £15.30 million

Age: 31

No, you do not need to adjust your screen, Smalling really is the second-most valuable centre-back aged 30 or over in the world. Fair play, Chris.

LB: Alex Sandro (Juventus) - £25.20 million

Age: 30

Still one of the best left-backs around, Sandro is just about keeping Barcelona's Jordi Alba (£22.5m) out of this XI.

RM: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - £72.00 million

Age: 33

Unsurprisingly, the Argentine icon is the most valuable player in the over 30 bracket. Despite now being 33, Messi is still probably the best player on the planet.

CM: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - £45.00 million

Age: 31

Kroos just seems to get better and better. He's the heartbeat of Real Madrid's midfield and comfortably the most valuable central midfielder over the age of 30.

CM: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - £36.00 million

Age: 30

City's free-scoring midfielder has netted 16 goals in all competitions this season and it's a surprise that his value didn't increase when Transfermarkt recently updated their Premier League player database.

LM: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - £54.00 million

Age: 36

A 36-year-old with a value of £54m? That shouldn't really be possible, but Ronaldo is an anomaly, an ageless entity that looks as if he will continue to thrive at the very highest level into his 40s.

CF: Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - £54.00 million

Age: 30

Griezmann's value has been on the decline for quite some now, but due to the fact it was as high as £108m in December 2019, he keeps his place in this XI - for now.

ST: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - £54.00 million

Age: 32

After his hat-trick against Stuttgart on Saturday, Lewandowski has now scored 35 Bundesliga goals in just 25 games. He's playing the best football of his career and it's why he remains one of the world's most valuable strikers.

Total value: £444.50 million

Average player value: £40.40 million

On paper, that really is an incredible XI.

