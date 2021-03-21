Maxi Hughes continued his fantastic run of form since lockdown by knocking out Paul Hyland Jr. to secure the British Lightweight title on the MTK Fight Night undercard.

In what, however, should have been a crowing moment for Hughes ended up being a somewhat befuddling but nevertheless deserved victory.

The controversial finish to the fight took place in the eighth-round after the referee for the bout, Mark Lyson ended up confusing both boxers.

Hughes had just landed some truly thunderous body shots to Hyland and the referee looked like he was about to score the knockdown as he stepped in between the two fighters.

This was clearly what Hyland thought as he turned his back on the referee and Hughes and walked to his corner.

Crucially though Lyson had done nothing of the sort and he waved in Hughes, who had initially been sent to the opposite corner, and Hyland ended up being KO’d while his back was turned.

Speaking to iFL TV after claiming the Lonsdale belt, Hughes said:

“Hyland looked susceptible to the body. It was working all the time. The finish I caught him with the bodyshot, he dipped and half turned, I stepped back because I thought that’s what the ref said.

“Hyland then turned his back and I looked in the referee’s eye to say "are you stopping it or are we carrying on? And he said box on.

“He came to the dressing room before the fight and said defend yourself at all times. Paul turned his back which you should not do and I did what I had to do.”

Following this latest victory, the new British Lightweight Champion has now beaten Jono Carroll, Viktor Kotchigov and now Hyland Jr. in the space of seven months, taking his boxing record to 23 wins two draws and just the five losses.

Could the referee done a better job communicating his message to the boxers or was it Hyland’s own fault?

