It's mind-blowing to think that Robert Lewandowski didn't win the European Golden Shoe last season.

Despite adding a truckload of individual honours to his Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal medals in 2019/20, the ultimate prize for goalscoring fell short of the Pole's trophy cabinet.

That's because Lazio's Ciro Immobile happened to enjoy the season of his life with 36 goals in 37Serie A appearances, just doing enough to conquer Lewandowski's record of 34 league strikes.

Lewandowski's amazing 12 months

However, just when it looked as though Lewandowski couldn't possibly play any better, the Bayern Munich striker has gone into overdrive during the 2020/21 season.

Clearly the 32-year-old was offended by missing out on the Ballon d'Or trophy he so thoroughly deserved, channelling his anger into topping the greatest goalscoring campaign of his career.

And if that's what Lewandowski is setting out to achieve then he's doing a fantastic job because his hat-trick against Stuttgart on Saturday moved his Bundesliga tally to 35 goals in just 25 games.

Lewandowski eyeing history

That, dear readers, is nothing short of extraterrestrial and it's now within Lewandowski's grasp to break Gerd Muller's Bundesliga goalscoring that many thought would never be beaten.

However, even if Lewandowski can't overtake the legendary German, he can at least rest assured that the first European Golden Shoe of his career is practically inevitable.

Don't believe us? Well, Transfermarkt have kept tabs on the European Golden Shoe standings and to say that Lewandowski has a comfortable lead would be the mother of all understatements.

European Golden Shoe standings

But although Lewandowski's name is practically on the trophy, you can be sure to check out the true extent of his lead, as well as those scrambling for a podium place behind him, down below:

18. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Points: 32

Goals: 16

17. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Points: 32

Goals: 16

16. Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

Points: 32

Goals: 16

15. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Points: 34

Goals: 17

14. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

Points: 34

Goals: 17

13. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Points: 34

Goals: 17

12. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Points: 36

Goals: 18

11. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Points: 36

Goals: 18

10. Giorgos Giakoumakis (VVV Venlo)

Points: 36

Goals: 24

9. Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk)

Points: 37.5

Goals: 25

8. Amahl Pellegrino (Kristiansund BK)

Points: 37.5

Goals: 25

7. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Points: 38

Goals: 19

6. Kasper Junker (FK Bodø/Glimt)

Points: 40.5

Goals: 27

5. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Points: 42

Goals: 21

4. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Points: 42

Goals: 21

3. Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Points: 42

Goals: 21

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Points: 46

Goals: 23

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Points: 70

Goals: 35

In a league of his own

Absolutely staggering. It's crazy to think that Ronaldo, who is considered by many as the greatest goalscorer of all time, finds himself trailing by more than 10 strikes with two whole months to play.

And even if we were to scrap the points system entirely and focus on raw goalscoring regardless of the league's quality, Lewandowski would still command top spot by almost 10 goals.

So, just when it looked as though Lewandowski had produced the greatest year of his career, only to miss out on two of the sport's most prestigious trophies, he's only gone an improved even more.

And therefore, it's hard to imagine a world in which Lewandowski doesn't win the European Golden Shoe and Ballon d'Or that he so obviously deserves.

