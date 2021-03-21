Rangers and Celtic players both opted to not take a knee before kick-off in Sunday's Old Firm derby.

On Thursday, Gers midfielder Glen Kamara was allegedly the subject of racist abuse from Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela.

UEFA are now investigating the matter and after the ugly scenes at Ibrox in the Europa League, Rangers and Celtic responded with a very powerful on-pitch message at Celtic Park.

Before kick-off, manager Steven Gerrard confirmed that his team had made a collective decision with regards to not taking a knee before kick-off in the derby.

"We won't take the knee," Gerrard said, per Daily Mail. "I spoke to both me captains yesterday and they've made a collective decision that they're going to stand. They're going to stand together, side-by-side, and we'll support that and follow suit as staff too.

"I wasn't aware of the chat that the players had amongst themselves but James and Connor have come to see me yesterday and I totally understand the decision they've made.

"I totally back it 100 per cent, and we'll do the same as a staff."

Shortly before the players stood in solidarity, Celtic captain Scott Brown showed his support to Kamara.

The Scottish midfielder walked into the Rangers half during the warm-up and approached his opposite number, giving him a handshake and a hug.

Well played, Scott.

It's great to see rivalries put to one side in order to address issues that are far bigger than the sport itself.

There is absolutely no room for racism in football and if UEFA deem that Kudela did racially abuse Kamara at Ibrox, the governing body must respond by handing him the most severe punishment possible.

