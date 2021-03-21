Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2020/21 Champions League.

The two superpowers of European football will meet for the first time since the 2018 final, a game football fans will never forget.

Loris Karius' two mistakes were two of three major headlines from the match, the other being Sergio Ramos' clash with Mohamed Salah.

In the first half of Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev, Ramos injured Salah by grabbing his arm and dragging him to the floor, resulting in the Egyptian winger leaving the pitch in tears.

It's an incident Liverpool supporters will never forget, especially in the case of Harvey Elliot.

The 17-year-old winger, who signed for the Reds in 2019, was in Kiev as a supporter and Ramos' cynical tackle had quite the impact on him.

Before agreeing a move to Liverpool, Elliot was courted by Real Madrid and offered the chance to meet the club captain in order to try and convince him to move to Spain.

According to The Athletic, Elliot refused the offer, reportedly stating that he didn't like Ramos after his clash with Salah.

“There was a tour of the Bernabeu and their training ground complex as they sought to convince the youngest player to play in the Premier League to move to the Spanish capital last summer,” the report from James Pearce reads.

“When they reached Sergio Ramos’ shirt, hanging up on the wall, Real’s charm offensive included an offer to arrange for the talented teenager to meet their long-serving captain.

“‘No, it’s OK, thanks,’ Elliott replied. ‘I don’t like him after what he did to Mo Salah.’”

Well, that's one way to make yourself a Liverpool fan-favourite, which the England U17 international already is.

Elliot has spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and the teenage sensation has thrived at the club.

In his 33 league appearances, the Premier League's youngest ever player has scored five goals and contributed 10 assists.

Only Norwich's Emiliano Buendia (12) has assisted his teammates on more occasions in the English second-tier this season.

Elliot's ceiling is incredibly high and that combined with his hatred of Ramos should see him have a pretty successful career at Liverpool.

