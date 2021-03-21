Celtic and Rangers showed their solidarity before the Old Firm derby on Sunday afternoon.

The build-up to the clash between Scotland's biggest clubs was dominated by allegations that Rangers' Glen Kamara was subject to racist abuse from Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela.

Kamara's solicitor released a statement after the Europa League clash concerning the incident that will now be subject to an investigation from UEFA.

Alleged racist incident

The statement read: "There is no place for racism or any form of bigotry in football. Since Summer many of us have taken the knee in solidarity with those who have lost their lives to racial violence.

"If UEFA genuinely wants to 'show racism the red card', then it's time to stop the tokenism and take a zero-tolerance approach.

"As a player, I do not expect myself, nor any other to have to tolerate racial hatred on or off the pitch in 2021.

"The vile racist abuse by Ondrej Kedel, took place on the international stage, and any failure to act by UEFA will be viewed as a green light for racism."

And while we await the findings from UEFA, Rangers and Celtic were able to send a powerful anti-racism message ahead of their Scottish Premiership match on Sunday.

After Rangers explained that they would stand as opposed to kneel before kick-off at Celtic Park, they were joined by their historic rivals in a sign of solidarity transcending footballing matters.

Scott Brown stands with Kamara

And that friendship between Glasgow rivals was signalled before kick-off when Celtic captain Scott Brown was seen walking over to Kamara while the Rangers players were warming up.

Brown was sure to show his support for Kamara by greeting and hugging him during a training drill in a powerful moment that you can watch down below:

Celtic and Rangers might be eternal rivals on the pitch, but they are joined in fellowship when it comes to issues beyond the borders of the beautiful game.

No place for racism

Besides, it doesn't matter who you support or where you come from, there is no place for racism in football nor society as a whole.

One can only hope that if UEFA found there to have been racist abuse during Thursday's match that they stand by their slogans and deliver punishments with the utmost stringency.

