Jesse Lingard is loving life as a West Ham United player.

Securing a loan move away from Manchester United has helped the talented midfielder to rediscover his best form and the Arsenal squad will be all-too-aware of that fact right now.

That's because the Gunners have become the latest victim of a Premier League resurgence so impressive that Lingard has returned to the England fold ahead of Euro 2020.

West Ham vs Arsenal

Truth be told, Arsenal looked pretty pathetic during the opening stages at the London Stadium, failing to build on the momentum of the North London Derby with a negligible amount of possession.

Yes, West Ham have been one of the surprise packages of the season, but even the Hammers wouldn't have expected to be knocking the ball around unchallenged against a 'big six' club.

However, that doesn't mean that any of the compliments for Lingard's opening goal in east London should be withdrawn because it was still a glorious strike that unraveled Mikel Arteta's men.

Lingard's West Ham rocket

The 28-year-old controlled the ball on the edge of the penalty area - using the slight bounce to his advantage - and teed up a half volley that he lashed into the top corner past Bernd Leno's reach.

So, be sure to do yourself a favour and check out Lingard's sizzling strike below:

Pick that one out. Take a bow, Jesse.

West Ham rub salt in the wounds

Naturally, such an impressive strike from Lingard against one of his favourite opponents brought back unwanted memories for Gooners when he called Emirates Stadium his 'dancefloor'.

But to make things worse for West Ham's London neighbours, that wasn't even the end of their pain in the first 20 minutes as Jarrod Bowen notched a second goal for David Moyes' high-flying side.

And they weren't done there, astonishingly pulling away into a 3-0 lead through Michail Antonio, reminding everybody that Arsenal are only ever a few games away from disaster in 2020/21.

As for Lingard, on the other hand, everything he touches is turning into gold right now...

