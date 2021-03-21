We now have another hint as to who Mike Tyson may be fighting next.

Former cruiserweight world champion James Toney has teased the internet that he will fight Mike Tyson in an upcoming exhibition match.

After returning to the ring for the first time in 15 years against Roy Jones Jr. back in November, Tyson revealed soon after that he was going to step back into the ring a few more times.

This week, Tyson told his podcast listeners that his second exhibition fight since coming out of retirement will be on May 29 in Miami.

While rumours began to circulate over a highly anticipated third fight against Evander Holyfield, Toney took to social media to suggest that he may be getting into the ring with Tyson on May 29.

Toney’s post shows an image of Iron Mike wearing a mini-skirt with the caption: “You better not wear a mini-skirt to our fight. No jokes. Lights Out!”

One might ask why Toney would put so much effort into ‘photoshopping’ Tyson wearing a skirt, but the photo is actually from Iron Mike’s role in a parody music video of the 1989 Bobby Brown hit “Every Little Step”.

Toney’s last bout was in 2017, where he beat Mike Sheppard in a heavyweight matchup.

Toney has since been eager to fight again, and even called out both Tyson and Holyfield last year:

“To all those bringing up my name in these exhibition fight, count me in.

“If they want to do it, give me a call. I ain’t going nowhere.”

A famous moment that many remember from Toney’s career was when he took down John Ruiz for the WBA version of the world heavyweight title in 2005, but later had the title stripped from him after failing a drug test.

Iron Mike did recently reveal that if he could fight any fighter from any era, it would be the undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

With some entertaining exhibition bouts seemingly on the horizon, will we see Toney and Tyson go toe-to-toe in Miami on May 29?

