Lorient’s Armand Lauriente scored a Puskas Award contender for Lorient away at Nantes in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

The French forward, who joined Lorient from Rennes in 2020, equalised in the 87th minute with a remarkable 40-yard free-kick.

Nantes took the lead in the second minute through Randal Kolo Muani but Lauriente’s moment of magic snatched a point for relegation-threatened Lorient at the death.

The odds of Lauriente scoring from the distance the set-piece were taken from appeared to be minimal.

But the 22-year-old struck the free-kick like the legendary Juninho Pernambucano and watched as the ball sailed into the back of the net past Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Watch Lauriente’s outrageous free-kick here…

And here’s another angle of the strike…

That is unbelievable!

The ball appeared to be heading miles over the crossbar before suddenly dipping at the last second.

The dip deceived Lafont, who was powerless to prevent the ball from beating him.

That’s surely the best free-kick of the season so far.

Let’s check out some of the reaction from social media…

This is a free-kick that deserves to be remembered for years to come.

