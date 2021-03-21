The FA Cup represents Manchester United's most straightforward route to silverware this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side headed to the King Power to face Leicester City on Sunday in the quarter-finals.

Just 24 minutes in, however, their cup dreams looked to be in serious doubt.

United just haven't been able to shake the defensive errors this season and while he's generally been in impressive form, Harry Maguire had a part to play as Fred's howler set up Kelechi Iheanacho.

As the Nigerian closed down Maguire, the centre-back put Fred in an awkward position, passing to him as the Brazilian faced goal.

Clearly unaware of where Iheanacho was still lurking, the midfielder passed back towards the goal, only for the ball to be intercepted.

The Leicester striker made no mistake from there.

Dear, oh dear. Fred has had an absolute shocker there.

That was the 24-year-old's 11th goal of the season.

Minutes later, Maguire found himself harassed by Iheanacho again as he was booked for blocking him off right on the edge of the box.

Not United's finest opening half hour, that's for sure.

United later hit back through Mason Greenwood. Fresh off being left out of the England squad by Gareth Southgate, the forward capitalised on Paul Pogba's cross, before Donny van de Beek's clever dummy played him in to equalise.

