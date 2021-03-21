We witnessed another crazy afternoon of Premier League football as Arsenal travelled to West Ham.

David Moyes' side surged into a 3-0 lead with Jesse Lingard once again haunting his favourite opponents with a rocket of a strike.

Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek added goals of their own, but the Hammers then went into self-saboteur mode.

Soucek and Craig Dawson both scored own goals before Alexandre Lacazette equalised late on.

Calum Chambers played a massive role in that turnaround, setting up two of the goals, but there was only one man Arsenal fans were raving about post-match: Martin Odegaard.

Nobody wants to get too attached to the Norwegian, who is only on loan from Real Madrid.

But he put in another display to suggest Los Blancos made an error in letting him go.

Odegaard put seven passes into the box from open play - that's more than any other Arsenal player has managed in a game all season.

Throw in 95 touches, two fouls won, four completed dribbles, and three attempts and it was another brilliant performance. He also won six duels, created four chances and completed 93% of his passes (per Squawka).

You can re-live those highlights below:

One moment in particular which stood out was his ball to Chambers in the build-up to Dawson's own goal.

It takes serious vision to pick out a teammate like that and it's no surprise that 'Ozil' was trending after the game - and it had nothing to do with the departed playmaker.

For as long as Odegaard is an Arsenal player, he looks set to continue pulling the strings in Mikel Arteta's midfield.

And when Arteta can also turn to Emile Smith Rowe, the north Londoners finally have a real creative threat behind the forwards.

It was another day to forget for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and let's not forget West Ham's initial 3-0 lead. But in Odegaard, at least Arsenal have plugged a very important gap and they'll be desperate to make the move permanent.

