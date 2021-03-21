Ronaldinho is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most talented footballers of all time.

The Brazilian was an absolute joy to watch at his peak. Some of the magic he produced in a Barcelona shirt between 2003-2008 was breathtakingly good.

Winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2005 and a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year (in 2004 and 2005), Ronaldinho will forever be fondly remembered by millions of football fans.

As well as a fantastic club career, Ronaldinho also enjoyed success at international level.

He won the World Cup in 2002, as well as the 1999 Copa America and 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup titles.

Ronaldinho scored 33 goals in 97 games for the Seleção.

One of those 97 appearances came on 1 June 2007, when England hosted Brazil in the first senior international fixture at the brand new Wembley Stadium.

Ronaldinho found himself up against a midfielder containing both Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard but produced a handful of typically outrageous moments in London.

At one point during the first half, Ronaldinho picked up the ball just inside his own half and drove towards England’s penalty area with Gerrard hot on his heels.

Gerrard, who was one of the world’s best midfielders at the time, tried his best to stop the South American genius but ended up flat on his face.

Ronaldinho produced a lovely bit of skill at full speed to leave Gerrard on a heap on the ground.

He then fed the ball through to Vagner Love with a no-look pass before the referee awarded Brazil a free-kick.

Watch the clip here…

Outstanding from Ronaldinho.

Don’t worry, Stevie, being embarrassed by Ronaldinho is nothing to be ashamed about - he did the same to almost every opponent he played against!

England went on to take the lead midway through the second half courtesy of a John Terry header from a David Beckham free-kick.

But Diego’s late equaliser denied the Three Lions their first victory at the new Wembley.

Ronaldinho celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday and it’s been great to look back at some of his best moments.

His physics-defying pass for Barcelona against Celta Vigo from 2006 still needs explaining.

While his battles with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos highlight just how unstoppable he was during his peak years.

Ronaldinho, we salute you!

