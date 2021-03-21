Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns in the main event of Fastlane on Sunday night.

He has a shot at the Universal Championship and should DB win, he'll go on to WrestleMania to face Royal Rumble winner Edge.

That, of course, is a big 'if'. Reigns has been dominant on SmackDown since returning at SummerSlam in 2020 and he hasn't lost a singles match in over a year.

Seeing Bryan victorious tonight would be a huge shock - and even saying that is an understatement.

While he's not expected to go on and main event WrestleMania 37 against Edge, it's incredibly likely 'The Beard' will be involved in at 'The Show of Shows' in some capacity.

And, according to the man himself, this could well be the last time we see him on the greatest stage of all.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bryan revealed that he wants to move to a part-time WWE schedule and admitted that this year 'could be' his last WrestleMania appearance.

"Realistically, it could be. But there is a difference between saying this could be my last WrestleMania compared to this being my last match," he said.

"After being forced to retire, I never want to retire again. It will be interesting to see what happens with my career. I don’t know if I can do the full-time WWE schedule anymore."

Bryan went on to say that he'd prefer a part-time schedule, as being on the road is emotionally draining and he wants to be there for his kids.

"I’m not talking physically; I’m talking emotionally. I love being a dad. There isn’t much that could keep me away from being a full-time wrestler. My favourite thing in wrestling is live events.

"I love that. The only thing that can stop me from doing that is how much I love my kids and how much I love being with them at home.

"So it’s about finding a balance between loving what you do and being there for your kids when you need them. It will probably be a work in progress until my contract is up in a couple of years."

Well, if anyone has earned a part-time WWE schedule, it's Daniel Bryan. Father time waits for no one so if his career really is drawing to a close, let's all appreciate him while we still can.

