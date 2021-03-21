A WWE without Chairman Vince McMahon? Not many can even think of that. Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to Bloomberg Business of Sport about what the company would look like if her father, Vince stepped down.

Talking about how much he does for the WWE and his work ethic, she said:

"I don’t think there will ever be a person to person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much."

Stephanie, who is WWE's Chief Brand Officer, explained the impact it would have, if Vince stepped away from his current roles:

"The landscape would look different however it shakes out.

"But I think it’s a marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it’s a combination of things."

The 44-year-old had high praise for her father, who has turned the company into a globally recognised wrestling promotion when he took over the WWE in 1982. McMahon said:

"It’s really remarkable when you think about our history and what Vince accomplished.

"Think about what he’s done. He took what was a regional business and had the vision to go around and create one organisation, nationally and then ultimately globally.

"My father saw the opportunity for syndication; he saw the opportunity for advertising.

"Ultimately he saw the opportunity to really create something that had never risen to the level of popularity it had never been."

Stephanie, who is married to WWE legend Triple H, emphasised the importance of Vince's changes since being in charge:

McMahon also spoke about how her father helps to adapt the company to current times:

"Vince’s perspective has always been to be slightly ahead of the curve, you never want to be behind.

"So that’s why we were one of the first, five years ago, to launch our streaming service, the WWE Network. We did learn a lot from that time."

With the work and accomplishments Vince McMahon has achieved with the WWE, could you imagine how different the product would be without him?

