Barcelona made light work of Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.

After a clever turn from Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring before Sergiño Dest put the Blaugrana in cruise control with a brace.

Even better was to come from Messi, though, on what was a special night for the Argentine.

Playing his 768th game for the club, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner finally overtook former teammate Xavi as their all-time record appearance holder.

Of course, it's widely accepted in Catalonia that there's every chance he won't be adding too many more to that tally if he does leave this summer.

In the meantime, they are just enjoying the magic of watching him every week and he produced another brilliant goal to put Barcelona 4-0 up.

Sergio Busquets played a clever ball over the top and Messi broke through towards goal.

As the 'keeper came towards him, he dinked it over him and even as he almost fell to the ground, he kept his composure on the turn before wheeling away to celebrate.

Even his 'easy' goals look pretty special.

We hardly need to list Messi's achievements to emphasise his place in the history books, but as he became their record appearance holder, he now holds basically every Barcelona record there is to be had.

He's now got the most goals, most appearances, most titles and most wins in the club's 121-year history.

News Now - Sport News