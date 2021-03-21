Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to be rewarded with cryptocurrency tokens ahead of Juventus’s Serie A clash against Benevento on Sunday.

The legendary Portuguese footballer also received a GOAT shirt from Juve prior to kick-off.

However, the game itself was a disaster for Ronaldo and his teammates.

Benevento, 16th in the table, earned a shock 1-0 win in Turin thanks to Adolfo Gaich’s second-half goal.

The result leaves third-placed Juventus 10 points behind league-leaders Inter Milan with only 11 matches left to play. Their hopes of winning a 10th successive Scudetto now hang by a thread.

Back to the cryptocurrency and Ronaldo, per Spanish newspaper Marca, received 770 Fan Tokens $JUV as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.

Marca claim Ronaldo is the first player ever to be rewarded with cryptocurrency, which is growing in popularity in terms of fan interaction in the sport.

The report adds that Fan Tokens $JUV allow Juventus supporters to interact with their club and participate in various decisions via the Socios app.

Twenty-four clubs currently use crypto-tokens in elite football, including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City recently became the latest top-tier club to join Chillz’s platform.

Marca say the total value of fan tokens in the Chillz system is estimated to be over $400 million.

Why 770 Fan Tokens $JUV? That’s how many career goals the 36-year-old has scored following his hat-trick against Cagliari last week.

Ronaldo was also presented with a special Juventus shirt with the same number on the back alongside the letters G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time).

After breaking Pele’s disputed record of 767 career goals, Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: “The last few weeks were filled with news and stats considering me the World’s Top Scorer in football history, overcoming Pelé’s 757 official goals. Although I’m thankful for that recognition, now it’s time for me to explain why I didn’t acknowledge that record until this moment.

“My everlasting and unconditional admiration for mister Edson Arantes do Nascimento, such as the respect that I have for mid-20th century football, led me to take into account his 767 score, assuming his 9 goals for São Paulo State Team, as well as his single goal for the Brazilian Military Team, as official goals. The World as changed since then and football as changed as well, but this doesn’t mean that we can just erase history according to our interests.

“Today, as I reach the 770.º official goal in my professional career, my first words go straight to @pele . There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception. And for that reason, I’m filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that put’s me on top of the World’s goalscoring list, overcoming Pelé’s record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child from Madeira.”

