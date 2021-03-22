'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Sunday's Fastlane PPV with a shocking new look.

We haven't seen the character for over three months, since he was 'burned alive' by Randy Orton at TLC back in December 2020.

While The Fiend's return has been teased for many weeks, with Alexa Bliss constantly taunting The Viper on RAW, he remained off TV until Sunday night.

It's fair to say the WWE Universe weren't ready for the demonic figure that made his comeback at Fastlane.

Check out some images of Wyatt's return:

Before Orton and Bliss could even begin their intergender match, The Viper began spewing more black liquid (as we have seen before on RAW) while making his entrance.

Still, he got back into the ring and demanded Alexa come out to the ring. She appeared after a few moments and the match began, with Bliss dodging Orton's attack before rolling out of the ring.

As The Viper stalked his opponent, lighting fixtures fell from the ceiling of the ThunderDome, nearly wiping him out.

Bliss then got back into the ring and continued to taunt Orton and that's when The Fiend's hand appeared from below the ring, grabbing his leg.

With Orton stunned, Alexa pushed him into The Fiend's path and one Sister Abigail was enough to end the bout.

Wow. Talk about terrifying. Well done, WWE!

