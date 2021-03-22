WWE Fastlane served as the final roadblock en-route to WrestleMania 37 on Sunday night.

Just weeks ahead of the 'Showcase of the Immortals', RAW and SmackDown stars went to war in matches that had huge implications for April's PPV.

The main event saw Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan - knowing full well that Edge was waiting around the corner at WrestleMania.

Three more championships were on the line, while Drew McIntyre and Sheamus clashed in an incredibly personal 'friends turned enemies' bout that was billed as '20 years in the making'.

Oh, and there was also a shock return as 'The Fiend' made his comeback with a completely new look.

So, it's fair to say it was another busy night inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full results from Fastlane below.

1. Riddle (c) def. Mustafa Ali (with Mace , T-Bar , Slapjack and Reckoning ) to RETAIN the United States Championship (after the match, RETRIBUTION turned on Ali )

2. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) (with Reginald ) def. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to RETAIN the Women's Tag Team Championships

3. Big E (c) def. Apollo Crews to RETAIN the Intercontinental Championship (Crews attacked Big E after the match as he believed he hadn't been pinned for the three count)

4. Braun Strowman def. Elias in a Singles Match ( Elias replaced the 'injured' Shane McMahon at short notice)

5. Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Singles Match

6. Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus in a No Holds Barred Match

7. Alexa Bliss def. Randy Orton in an intergender match ( 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt returned with a new terrifying look)

8. Roman Reigns def. Daniel Bryan to RETAIN the Universal Championship (Jey Uso interfered to attack Edge and Byran, then Edge turned on Bryan, allowing Reigns to pick up the win)

So that's it. We've cleared the final roadblock en-route to WrestleMania 37 and 'The Showcase of the Immortals' awaits in just 20 days time...

