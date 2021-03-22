Man Utd transfer news: AC Milan line up £14m bid for Diogo Dalot

While it's tempting to think of Manchester United as one of the richest clubs in the world capable of spending vast sums of money every year, the current financial landscape of the game just doesn't seem to allow for that.

Indeed, while other clubs have clearly been more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, United did reportedly back out of a move for Jadon Sancho after baulking at his price tag, while The Metro recently claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have only £80m to spend this summer.

So, reports from yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Sun (page 64) may prove promising.

They say AC Milan are looking to sign Diogo Dalot on a permanent basis this summer which could help United raise funds to conduct business of their own.

The Portuguese defender has made twelve Serie A appearances during what has been the club's best season in years and has started the last three league games, scoring once against Hellas Verona.

United are believed to value the 22-year-old at around £19m and, while Milan are said to be ready to offer around £14m, at least it's promising to see there's a chance the club could raise money from their deadwood this summer.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

If United can get close to the initial £19m they paid for Dalot, it would represent a decent bit of business.

Completely out of the picture at Old Trafford prior to his departure, using that money to help fund key additions in other areas would at least offer some return on the investment made under Jose Mourinho back in 2018.

Selling the 22-year-old along with other players not involved in Solskjaer's first-team set-up may be United's best chance of seriously strengthening this summer and The Metro did suggest that the Norweigian had wanted to raise up to £60m by way of player sales.

With two years left to go on his contract, selling now does appear to be the club's best hope of ensuring they haven't wasted more money in the transfer market.

News Now - Sport News