Man Utd news: Club working to convince Edinson Cavani to stay

With Anthony Martial criticised at times this season and Mason Greenwood still developing, Manchester United's striking options look somewhat light.

Indeed, while Bruno Fernandes has been carrying the can on the goalscoring front, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely need to find more from his frontline if he's seriously going to challenge for a league title next time out.

While the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have been linked, reports from the print edition of the Sunday Mirror (page 71) have suggested the United boss is doing all he can to keep a potential internal solution happy.

They claim Solskjaer is working to convince Edinson Cavani to stay at Old Trafford.

The veteran marksman - one of the elite goalscorers in Europe's top five leagues over the past decade or so - has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors after comments from his father suggested he wasn't happy with life in England.

Scoring six times and registering a further two assists in a debut campaign marred by injuries, the 34-year-old has looked as if he can contribute despite his advancing years and boasts a record few other strikers can match.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Keeping Cavani is an absolute no-brainer.

Over the course of his glittering career, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli forward has scored 256 times across Europe's top five big leagues, with only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo bagging more since he made his Palermo debut in 2007.

That kind of quality would surely cost millions to replace during a summer in which United reportedly only have £80m to spend, so losing it after just a season would be fairly gutting.

United must do all they can to keep him at the Theatre of Dreams.

News Now - Sport News