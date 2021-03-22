Tottenham got back on track with a vital 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday night.

Jose Mourinho's future was hanging in the balance before kick-off, but Carlos Vinicius' first Premier League goal and a Harry Kane penalty earned Spurs the three points.

It wasn't always pretty, but Mourinho was pragmatic about the result after consecutive - and humiliating - defeats to Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb.

After a lacklustre performance in the north London derby, the 3-0 thrashing in Croatia represented a real nadir for Spurs' season.

It was essential they reacted at Villa Park, which they did, aided by the absence of Jack Grealish and some misfiring from Trezeguet.

Nevertheless, Mourinho admitted he was disappointed that his side needed a week of heavy criticism to finally show the spirit for which he's been calling.

"That's sad," he told BBC Sport. "OK, I'm really happy with that, but it's sad that we need such a bad defeat to have this kind of reaction.

"I think this shouldn't be a reaction, this should be a permanent state of mind, a permanent soul in the team and I think that's our next challenge.

"Playing well, playing bad, winning, losing, but to have this standard in terms of effort, in terms of commitment, in terms of sacrifice, this is the challenge, independent of results, this has to be always there.

"To dignify our jobs, to dignify the people that loves us, to dignify the club and the club's fans. This should be permanent. Then, you can lose and you can lose many times, but I'm a bit sad realising we can have this soul and we hadn't in the last couple of matches.

"I don't think [I had to say] much, but very open, I opened my heart I couldn't open more than I did. Was not a long time, was not a long football talk, but I opened my heart as a guy with more than 20 years in football and lots of experiences, I just opened my heart, so I don't know if that helped or was just them by themselves.

"Doesn't matter. I don't care, I just care that they did it and now the next challenge is to do it every match."

